EU Celebrates Poland's New Leadership amidst Unity Call
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Karol Nawrocki on his victory in Poland's presidential election, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the EU and Poland. She highlighted the strength derived from unity in peace, democracy, and shared values.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her congratulations to Karol Nawrocki following his triumph in Poland's presidential election. Von der Leyen affirmed her confidence in the enduring cooperation between the European Union and Poland under Nawrocki's leadership.
In a message on social media platform X, von der Leyen underscored the significance of unity within the EU, noting that collaboration enhances the strength of their shared community centered on peace, democracy, and values.
She called for collective efforts to maintain security and prosperity across the EU, emphasizing that united action is crucial for the region's future success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Battle Between Pro-European Vision and Nationalist Values
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Crossroads Between Europe and Nationalism
Poland's Pivotal Presidential Election Sparks Global Attention
Pope Leo XIV: Unity and Mission from America to the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV: An American Beacon of Unity and Peace