EU Celebrates Poland's New Leadership amidst Unity Call

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her congratulations to Karol Nawrocki following his triumph in Poland's presidential election. Von der Leyen affirmed her confidence in the enduring cooperation between the European Union and Poland under Nawrocki's leadership.

In a message on social media platform X, von der Leyen underscored the significance of unity within the EU, noting that collaboration enhances the strength of their shared community centered on peace, democracy, and values.

She called for collective efforts to maintain security and prosperity across the EU, emphasizing that united action is crucial for the region's future success.

