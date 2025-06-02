Left Menu

EU Celebrates Poland's New Leadership amidst Unity Call

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Karol Nawrocki on his victory in Poland's presidential election, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the EU and Poland. She highlighted the strength derived from unity in peace, democracy, and shared values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:51 IST
EU Celebrates Poland's New Leadership amidst Unity Call
Karol Nawrocki

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her congratulations to Karol Nawrocki following his triumph in Poland's presidential election. Von der Leyen affirmed her confidence in the enduring cooperation between the European Union and Poland under Nawrocki's leadership.

In a message on social media platform X, von der Leyen underscored the significance of unity within the EU, noting that collaboration enhances the strength of their shared community centered on peace, democracy, and values.

She called for collective efforts to maintain security and prosperity across the EU, emphasizing that united action is crucial for the region's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025