Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Northeast Flood Crisis

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the Modi government for its handling of the flood situation in northeastern India. He questioned the use of the PM CARES Fund, suggesting funds remain unaccounted. The regions of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and others are severely impacted, with thousands affected and lives lost.

Updated: 02-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:06 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Northeast Flood Crisis
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized the Modi administration over its response to the severe flooding in India's northeastern states. Kharge questioned why funds from the PM CARES initiative remain unused, while the flood situation escalates without proper audit.

The promise of a 'Flood-Free Assam,' made in 2016 by PM Modi and reiterated by Home Minister Amit Shah in 2022, appears broken as heavy rains have devastated Assam and neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. Visuals from Guwahati's inundated streets serve as a stark reminder of what Kharge calls a 'betrayal' by the BJP's leadership.

As the toll rises, with ten reported dead and over four lakh people affected, Congress urges immediate government intervention. Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi call for urgent funds release and relief efforts in the region, pressing for transparency and accountability in financial aid allocations.

