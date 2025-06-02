Chancellor Merz Advocates for Fair Ukraine Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is poised to advocate for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his inaugural face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the German government.

The spokesperson emphasized that the German government's objectives remain clear, with the Chancellor determined to utilize every available tool, including the potential threat of sanctions, to persuade the U.S. President to agree to a just ceasefire in Ukraine.

While aware of the internal momentum led by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for imposing more stringent sanctions against Russia, Chancellor Merz will refrain from engaging in the domestic legislative processes of the United States, the spokesperson clarified during a briefing in Berlin.