Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Advocates for Fair Ukraine Ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to urge U.S. President Donald Trump for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during their Washington meeting. Merz aims to influence Trump's stance, potentially using sanctions as leverage. Despite knowledge of Senator Lindsey Graham's push for tougher Russian sanctions, he won't intervene in U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:29 IST
Chancellor Merz Advocates for Fair Ukraine Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is poised to advocate for a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine during his inaugural face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the German government.

The spokesperson emphasized that the German government's objectives remain clear, with the Chancellor determined to utilize every available tool, including the potential threat of sanctions, to persuade the U.S. President to agree to a just ceasefire in Ukraine.

While aware of the internal momentum led by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for imposing more stringent sanctions against Russia, Chancellor Merz will refrain from engaging in the domestic legislative processes of the United States, the spokesperson clarified during a briefing in Berlin.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025