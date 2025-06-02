Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Supports Cousin Amid Political Crisis

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde backs her cousin Dhananjay Munde, who resigned amidst controversy, for attending a Vipassana meditation course. Dhananjay resigned from the cabinet due to allegations linked to a murder case and personal disputes. His portfolio was reassigned to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:58 IST
Pankaja Munde
Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has expressed her support for cousin Dhananjay Munde, an NCP leader embroiled in controversy, for opting to pursue Vipassana meditation. Pankaja remarked that the practice offers peace of mind, which, she asserted, was a reasonable choice for her cousin under the circumstances.

Dhananjay Munde attended a meditation course lasting eight days at Igatpuri amid a turbulent political landscape. He stepped down from his cabinet position in February following allegations involving his association with Walmik Karad, implicated in the murder investigation of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The ensuing scandal also saw him dealing with a personal crisis involving allegations from his estranged partner.

In the wake of his resignation, his former cabinet portfolio was reassigned to Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This reshuffle marked a significant development in Maharashtra's political sphere, reflecting the complex dynamics within the party.

