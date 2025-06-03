Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Polish PM Tusk to call for vote of confidence in government

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:11 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk will call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government, after his candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, lost the presidential election on Sunday.

"The first test will be a vote of confidence, which I will ask in the Parliament soon," Tusk said on Monday in a televised speech. "I want everyone to see, including our opponents, at home and abroad, that we are ready for this situation, that we understand the gravity of the moment, but that we do not intend to take a single step back."

Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland's presidential election, delivering a blow to the centrist government's efforts to cement Warsaw's pro-European orientation.

