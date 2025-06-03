UPDATE 1-Polish parliament speaker says confidence vote should be next week

Polish Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia proposed on Tuesday that a vote of confidence in the government should take place in a week at an additional session of parliament.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday he would call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government, after his candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, lost a presidential election on Sunday. "We are hearing information that it should be soon. I convinced the Prime Minister that we should wait with this for a while," Holownia told journalists.

"I suggested to the Prime Minister that the motion be submitted this week so that we can discuss it at an additional session on Tuesday." Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland's presidential election, delivering a blow to the centrist government's efforts to cement Warsaw's pro-European orientation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)