Reddy Blasts 'Police Torture' Allegations Amid Political Tensions

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Guntur police of torturing youth, including Chebrolu John Victor, with electric shocks. The incident, filmed and circulated online, evoked public outcry. Reddy alleges a politically motivated crackdown on the youth, linking the police to TDP extortion schemes, prompting a call for public protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated accusation, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy charged the Guntur district police with extremes of police brutality, claiming that three young men were tortured over three days, suffering threats of electric shocks. The claims, surfacing amidst rising political tensions, spotlight enduring issues of police excesses.

Reddy recounted the ordeal endured by Chebrolu John Victor and two others, who, according to him, faced not only custodial violence but were subjected to humiliation in public spaces. A video showcasing the police's harsh treatment of the trio has stirred public outrage and drawn severe criticism.

Alleging motives linked to political vendetta, Reddy indicated that the youth were targeted due to local skirmishes involving a constable. He called for significant public protest on June 4, denouncing the ruling TDP's alleged misconduct, while counter-accusations flew from TDP MLA N Anand Babu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

