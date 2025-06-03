Maharashtra's Landmark 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Paves Path to Election Glory

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has credited the Mahayuti government's success in the 2024 assembly elections to the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Speaking at an event attended by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pawar highlighted the scheme's crucial role in garnering extensive support from women voters.

Launched in June 2024 and inspired by Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the Maharashtra initiative offers a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women from lower-income families aged 21-65. This was implemented under the leadership of Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state government.

Pawar expressed gratitude to Chouhan, whose original scheme set the foundation for Maharashtra's program. The success of 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is reflected in the Mahayuti coalition's significant win in 236 assembly constituencies, a record-breaking achievement in the state's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)