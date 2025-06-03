Left Menu

Hegseth Advocates for Increased NATO Defense Spending

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will attend a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels and D-Day commemorations in Normandy. He aims to promote President Trump's initiative for NATO allies to increase defense spending to 5% of their GDP.

Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is set to arrive in Brussels on Thursday to attend a crucial meeting of NATO defense ministers. His visit underscores the United States' commitment to enhancing international security collaborations.

During the meetings, Hegseth will advocate for an increase in defense spending among NATO allies, pushing for a target of 5% of GDP, in alignment with President Donald Trump's strategic defense goals.

Following the NATO discussions, Hegseth will travel to Normandy, France, on Friday to partake in the D-Day commemorations, honoring the significant World War II event.

