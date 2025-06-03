Tariff Tensions: California's Legal Battle Against Trump's Trade Policies
A U.S. judge dismissed California's challenge to Trump's tariffs, allowing the state to file an appeal in a specialized trade court. The legality of these tariffs remains in question. California argues Trump lacks authority to impose such tariffs without Congressional approval, citing constitutional concerns.
In a legal tussle reflecting broader tensions over trade policy, a U.S. judge has dismissed California's challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs, opening the door for the state to appeal the decision through a specialized trade court. The move highlights ongoing disputes over the legality of Trump's tariffs, which have targeted numerous international trading partners as well as specific countries such as China, Mexico, and Canada.
The ruling, issued by Judge Jacqueline Corley in San Francisco, maintains that California should have originally sought recourse in the U.S. Court of International Trade, which has jurisdiction over tariff disputes. California's appeal will now be considered alongside other ongoing cases in various courts, each questioning the presidential authority used to enact these tariffs.
California's Attorney General Rob Bonta insists that President Trump's invocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not extend to imposing tariffs, an action he contends requires Congressional oversight. This legal battle continues to unfold, with implications that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
