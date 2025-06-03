Government Collapse and New Dutch Elections Loom After Wilders' Move

Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right PVV party, has caused a significant political upheaval in the Netherlands by withdrawing from the right-wing government coalition. This unexpected move led to the government's collapse and the resignation of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The resignation is set to trigger new elections, with Schoof expected to hand in his resignation to Dutch King Willem-Alexander shortly. Polls suggest Wilders' support has dipped since the last election in November 2023, making the October elections unpredictable amidst a rapidly changing political landscape.

In the meantime, Schoof and the remaining ministers will form a caretaker government to handle pressing issues until a new government is formed. The Netherlands will continue its support for Ukraine, with parliament outlining the scope of decisions the caretaker government can make.

