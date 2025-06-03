Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Kapu Community Caught in Tuni Train Case Revival

YSRCP leader, A Rambabu, accuses Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the Kapu community by reopening the Tuni train burning cases from 2016. The Kapus demand BC status and warn of a united response. YSRCP's Reddy lauds withdrawal of dismissed cases, condemning political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:19 IST
Political Firestorm: Kapu Community Caught in Tuni Train Case Revival
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP's A Rambabu has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly betraying the Kapu community through the reopening of the controversial Tuni train burning cases.

The Tuni incident from January 2016 saw protesters demand BC status, leading to violent clashes as they set fire to a train.

Rambabu accuses the TDP government of targeting Kapu activists with the revival of inactive cases, warning that such actions would unify the community for a decisive response.

The former minister highlighted that Naidu's unmet 2014 promise to include Kapus in the BC category had sparked the agitation.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's withdrawal of already dismissed cases was praised, as the revival was deemed a political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025