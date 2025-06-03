Political Firestorm: Kapu Community Caught in Tuni Train Case Revival
YSRCP leader, A Rambabu, accuses Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the Kapu community by reopening the Tuni train burning cases from 2016. The Kapus demand BC status and warn of a united response. YSRCP's Reddy lauds withdrawal of dismissed cases, condemning political vendetta.
India
- India
YSRCP's A Rambabu has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly betraying the Kapu community through the reopening of the controversial Tuni train burning cases.
The Tuni incident from January 2016 saw protesters demand BC status, leading to violent clashes as they set fire to a train.
Rambabu accuses the TDP government of targeting Kapu activists with the revival of inactive cases, warning that such actions would unify the community for a decisive response.
The former minister highlighted that Naidu's unmet 2014 promise to include Kapus in the BC category had sparked the agitation.
Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's withdrawal of already dismissed cases was praised, as the revival was deemed a political vendetta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
