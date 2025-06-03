Lee Jae-Myung Secures Presidential Victory

Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has emerged victorious in South Korea's presidential election, according to major media reports including Yonhap news agency and SBS TV.

The announcement came early Wednesday, as the main conservative contender, Kim Moon Soo, conceded defeat to his liberal rival.

Lee's victory marks the culmination of months of political unrest, following the unexpected imposition of martial law by now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

(With inputs from agencies.)