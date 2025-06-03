Lee Jae-Myung Secures Presidential Victory
Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected as South Korea's president, according to major media outlets. His victory follows a politically tumultuous period marked by a brief imposition of martial law by former conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol. Conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo conceded his defeat.
Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung has emerged victorious in South Korea's presidential election, according to major media reports including Yonhap news agency and SBS TV.
The announcement came early Wednesday, as the main conservative contender, Kim Moon Soo, conceded defeat to his liberal rival.
Lee's victory marks the culmination of months of political unrest, following the unexpected imposition of martial law by now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
