Trump Applauds Polish Nationalist Victory

President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Polish nationalist Karol Nawrocki following his presidential victory. The White House confirmed the U.S. leader's contentment with the election outcome.

Speaking on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump was pleased with the conservative candidate's win in Poland.

In a celebratory tone, Trump had earlier taken to his social media platform to commend Poland for electing into office what he described as a "WINNER".