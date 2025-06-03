Trump Applauds Polish Nationalist Victory
President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction with the presidential victory of Polish nationalist Karol Nawrocki. The White House, through spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, confirmed Trump's support of the conservative's win. Trump also congratulated Poland through a post on his social media platform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Polish nationalist Karol Nawrocki following his presidential victory. The White House confirmed the U.S. leader's contentment with the election outcome.
Speaking on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump was pleased with the conservative candidate's win in Poland.
In a celebratory tone, Trump had earlier taken to his social media platform to commend Poland for electing into office what he described as a "WINNER".
Advertisement
ALSO READ
National Party Breaks Coalition: A New Era for Australia's Conservatives
Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day
Diplomacy on the Fairway: Ramaphosa's High-Stakes White House Visit
Sindhi Nationalists Urge UN Action Against Alleged State Abuses
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa's Contentious White House Encounter