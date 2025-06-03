Left Menu

Trump Applauds Polish Nationalist Victory

President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction with the presidential victory of Polish nationalist Karol Nawrocki. The White House, through spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, confirmed Trump's support of the conservative's win. Trump also congratulated Poland through a post on his social media platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:24 IST
Trump Applauds Polish Nationalist Victory
Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Polish nationalist Karol Nawrocki following his presidential victory. The White House confirmed the U.S. leader's contentment with the election outcome.

Speaking on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump was pleased with the conservative candidate's win in Poland.

In a celebratory tone, Trump had earlier taken to his social media platform to commend Poland for electing into office what he described as a "WINNER".

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025