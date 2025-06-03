BJP's Grassroots Engagement: Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged BJP workers to promote the achievements of the Modi government at a state-level workshop in Lucknow. He discussed the impact of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and encouraged grassroots engagement to disseminate these successes. The event celebrated 11 years of Modi’s governance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon BJP workers to spread the message of the Modi government's accomplishments throughout the community during a state-level workshop held in Lucknow. The conference marked 11 years under Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting significant government achievements.
The event, themed '11 Years of Service, Good Governance, and Poor Welfare', commenced with a tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Adityanath emphasized the need for party workers to engage at the grassroots level, communicating the government's successes effectively.
One focal point was the expansion of healthcare through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Adityanath praised the increase in AIIMS institutions and urged BJP members to combat misinformation, promote participation in national programmes, and continue supporting development under the double-engine government.
