Legal Challenges Loom: South Korea's President-Elect Faces Trials

In a remarkable twist of events, South Koreans have decisively elected Lee Jae-myung as their next president in an election seen as a response to the country's recent political upheaval.

However, Lee's presidency begins under a cloud of uncertainty, entangled in legal battles that could potentially impact his ability to lead. Notably, he faces five different criminal trials, ranging from election law violations to serious allegations of corruption, dating back to his tenure as Mayor of Seongnam City.

While the South Korean Constitution provides sitting presidents immunity from most prosecutions, experts remain divided on its applicability to trials initiated before Lee's ascent to presidency, leaving the nation's political landscape in a state of flux.

