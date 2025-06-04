Left Menu

Legal Challenges Loom: South Korea's President-Elect Faces Trials

South Korea's newly elected president, Lee Jae-myung, faces legal challenges with five criminal trials set to impact his tenure. Legal interpretations remain unclear on whether presidential immunity applies to these pre-office cases, including election law violations, corruption, misuse of funds, and alleged perjury. Political uncertainties loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:37 IST
In a remarkable twist of events, South Koreans have decisively elected Lee Jae-myung as their next president in an election seen as a response to the country's recent political upheaval.

However, Lee's presidency begins under a cloud of uncertainty, entangled in legal battles that could potentially impact his ability to lead. Notably, he faces five different criminal trials, ranging from election law violations to serious allegations of corruption, dating back to his tenure as Mayor of Seongnam City.

While the South Korean Constitution provides sitting presidents immunity from most prosecutions, experts remain divided on its applicability to trials initiated before Lee's ascent to presidency, leaving the nation's political landscape in a state of flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)

