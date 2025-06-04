Left Menu

Lula Defends Brazil's Supreme Court Amid Tensions with U.S.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledges to protect the nation's Supreme Court from U.S. interference after potential sanctions. Lula critiques U.S. threats against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is involved in trials linked to ex-president Jair Bolsonaro accused of attempting a coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:29 IST
Lula

In a strong statement on Tuesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva committed to safeguarding the country's Supreme Court from external pressures, notably from the United States. This move comes as a response to potential sanctions against a Brazilian justice by Washington.

The potential economic sanctions, as suggested by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could target Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing cases involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is accused of attempting to overturn Brazil's democratic process.

Lula criticized the U.S. stance, emphasizing the need for countries to respect each other's judicial independence. Justice de Moraes has been a polarizing figure, crucial in curbing threats to Brazil's democracy, but also facing criticism for his methods, including from Bolsonaro's supporters.

