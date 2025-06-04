Lee Jae-myung: A New Era for South Korea Amidst Economic and Political Turmoil

South Korea's liberal President Lee Jae-myung has stepped into power, promising to rejuvenate a nation burdened by economic slowdowns and the remnants of a martial law crisis. Lee's election marks a pivotal shift for the nation, as he aims to stabilize Asia's fourth-largest economy and mend diplomatic ties.

The election saw a record turnout, with Lee securing 49.42% of the vote. His victory heralds significant changes, following backlash against former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed military coup. Lee's immediate task is to address the martial law aftermath and complex economic challenges, focusing on cost-of-living issues.

Amidst pressing economic duties, Lee faces the formidable task of renegotiating trade tariffs with the U.S., a crucial ally. The White House has acknowledged Lee's election as fair, amidst concerns over Chinese interference. However, Lee intends to foster relationships with neighbors, including China and North Korea, while strengthening the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)