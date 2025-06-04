Left Menu

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

The White House labeled South Korea's presidential election, won by Lee Jae-myung, as fair but raised concerns about potential Chinese interference. Right-wing figures in the US have pointed to alleged election manipulation benefiting China. Meanwhile, officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reiterated the strong US-South Korea alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 05:45 IST
The White House acknowledged the fairness of South Korea's recent presidential election, where Lee Jae-myung emerged victorious. Yet, it raised alarms over suspected Chinese meddling, stressing the US's opposition to foreign influence in global democracies.

Right-wing activists, including Laura Loomer, have voiced unfounded claims of Chinese interference favoring Lee, hinting at future geopolitical shifts. Loomer's influence has previously led to White House staff changes.

Conversely, US officials, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, celebrated the robust US-South Korea alliance, emphasizing commitments and modernization efforts to adapt to evolving economic and security needs.

