The White House acknowledged the fairness of South Korea's recent presidential election, where Lee Jae-myung emerged victorious. Yet, it raised alarms over suspected Chinese meddling, stressing the US's opposition to foreign influence in global democracies.

Right-wing activists, including Laura Loomer, have voiced unfounded claims of Chinese interference favoring Lee, hinting at future geopolitical shifts. Loomer's influence has previously led to White House staff changes.

Conversely, US officials, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, celebrated the robust US-South Korea alliance, emphasizing commitments and modernization efforts to adapt to evolving economic and security needs.