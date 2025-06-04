Lee Jae-myung: A Pragmatic Approach to South Korea's Future

Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected President of South Korea, delivered a speech during his swearing-in ceremony emphasizing his administration's pro-market and pragmatic stance.

Addressing the rapidly changing global landscape, Lee pledged to pursue diplomacy that prioritizes national interests amid rising protectionism.

He also affirmed South Korea's ongoing security cooperation with the United States and Japan, highlighting the importance of these alliances in the evolving international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)