New Era for South Korea: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to engage in dialogue with North Korea while strengthening the country's military alliance with the US and Japan. In his inaugural address, he emphasized the importance of maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula through pragmatic diplomacy and robust trilateral partnerships.

Updated: 04-06-2025 08:20 IST
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, has set forth a vision focused on diplomacy and defense in his inaugural address.

Emphasizing a strategy of strong deterrence against potential North Korean threats, Lee stressed the importance of the South Korea-US military alliance while keeping dialogue avenues open with Pyongyang.

He aims to foster a trilateral partnership involving Japan and the US, underlining a commitment to pragmatic diplomacy during his five-year term.

