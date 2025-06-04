New Era for South Korea: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense

South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, has set forth a vision focused on diplomacy and defense in his inaugural address.

Emphasizing a strategy of strong deterrence against potential North Korean threats, Lee stressed the importance of the South Korea-US military alliance while keeping dialogue avenues open with Pyongyang.

He aims to foster a trilateral partnership involving Japan and the US, underlining a commitment to pragmatic diplomacy during his five-year term.