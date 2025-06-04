President Lee Jae-myung Ushers in a New Era for South Korea
President Lee Jae-myung takes office in South Korea after a decisive election victory, pledging to revive the economy and address global protectionism. Lee faces challenges ranging from national healing post-martial law attempt to delicate trade negotiations with the U.S. and fostering diplomacy with North Korea and China.
Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's newly elected liberal president, has vowed to elevate the nation from its near downfall due to a failed martial law attempt, promising economic revitalization amid global protectionism challenges.
His administration marks a significant shift for the fourth-largest Asian economy following his electoral triumph, which ended Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency after just three years.
Lee's platform includes economic deregulation, renewed dialogue with North Korea, and a reinforced alliance with the U.S., aiming for peaceful resolutions with neighboring nations.
