President Lee Jae-myung Ushers in a New Era for South Korea

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's newly elected liberal president, has vowed to elevate the nation from its near downfall due to a failed martial law attempt, promising economic revitalization amid global protectionism challenges.

His administration marks a significant shift for the fourth-largest Asian economy following his electoral triumph, which ended Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency after just three years.

Lee's platform includes economic deregulation, renewed dialogue with North Korea, and a reinforced alliance with the U.S., aiming for peaceful resolutions with neighboring nations.