Opposition Demands Special Parliament Session Amid 'Operation Sindoor' Debate

Amid rising tensions and demands from the opposition for a special parliamentary session to address national security issues, particularly 'Operation Sindoor,' BJP leader Prakash Reddy has labeled such calls as 'meaningless' at this stage. Reddy insists that current ongoing operations and national security matters justify waiting until the regular session for discussions.

Echoing opposition voices, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of 'dirty politics,' while AAP MP Sanjay Singh called for an immediate briefing from the government on Operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan ceasefire. The contention underscores political divides as India navigates its security landscape.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the collective voice of several opposition parties by requesting an urgent Parliament session to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, emphasize the need for transparency on recent terrorist activities and global diplomatic maneuvers involving India.

(With inputs from agencies.)