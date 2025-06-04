Left Menu

Monsoon Session Set Amidst Opposition's Operation Sindoor Demand

The Monsoon session of Parliament will take place from July 21 to August 12, as confirmed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Announced on Wednesday, the session comes amid the opposition's demand for a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. All issues, including Operation Sindoor, can be addressed during this period.

  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to run from July 21 to August 12, as per the announcement by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recommended these dates, Rijiju informed reporters.

The announcement follows calls from opposition leaders for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor. Rijiju stated that the Monsoon session allows for the discussion of all issues, including the demands of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

