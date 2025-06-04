BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Treason' Over Surrender Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged surrender under US pressure. According to the BJP, Gandhi's comments not only insult the Indian armed forces but border on treason.

BJP President J P Nadda accused Gandhi and the Congress of having a history of surrendering in various diplomatic and military matters, including the Indus Waters Treaty and post-war negotiations. He highlighted the divide within Gandhi's stance, where he seemingly aligns with forces opposed to India's interests.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the gravity of Gandhi's alleged 'surrenders' throughout history. He noted that while Congress leaders have engaged in diplomatic discussions, Gandhi has echoed narratives even surpassing Pakistan's leaders. Trivedi suggested that Gandhi's remarks reveal a lack of seriousness, questioning his loyalty and advisory circle.