Andhra Pradesh's Growth Spurred by Modi's Decade of Governance

Union Minister of State for Steel B Srinivasa Varma, in a statement on Wednesday, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long governance for Andhra Pradesh's rapid development. Projects like the Polavaram initiative and Amaravati infrastructure received significant funds amounting to Rs 14,500 crore collectively.

Varma emphasized the distribution of MUDRA loans to over 48 lakh individuals, alongside the construction of numerous houses for the rural and urban poor under central schemes. The minister also celebrated the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provided free tap connections for clean water in local villages and towns.

The minister highlighted improved transport infrastructure and technological advancements due to the Centre's efforts. He criticized the past YSRCP government for alleging lack of central support and encouraged BJP members to participate in national events and promote the Prime Minister's welfare initiatives.

