Italy's Controversial Security Decree Receives Final Approval Amid Protests

Italy's parliament has passed a contentious security decree scrutinized for its stringent measures against protests, cannabis trade, and public dissent. Spearheaded by Giorgia Meloni's government, the decree has sparked protests and criticism from opposition parties and civil rights groups. Critics argue it curtails freedoms while proponents claim it enhances public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's upper house of parliament has approved a contentious security decree aimed at clamping down on public protests and cannabis trade, amid strong criticism from opposition groups. The Senate passed the decree with a 109-69 vote, despite protests from lawmakers.

The decree, championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, targets road blockades by anti-climate protesters, introduces stricter penalties for clashes with police, and bans 'cannabis light.' Critics call it repressive, especially against pregnant offenders and protesters, while proponents argue it's necessary for law and order.

Despite attracting criticism for possibly exacerbating prison overcrowding, the government justifies the decree as a means to ensure peaceful co-existence by cracking down on lawbreakers. Recent law enforcement measures have reportedly strengthened Meloni's coalition's public support since their 2022 electoral victory.

