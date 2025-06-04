Left Menu

Nagar Critiques Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and U.S. Influence

RLD leader Malook Nagar criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his choice of words when accusing PM Narendra Modi of surrendering to the US during the India-Pakistan conflict. Nagar urged Gandhi to be careful with his language and condemned such comments as irresponsible, emphasizing India's resilience and victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:27 IST
Nagar Critiques Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and U.S. Influence
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

RLD leader Malook Nagar voiced criticism towards Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using imprecise language in his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi had suggested that Modi surrendered to the US during a recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Nagar emphasized that Gandhi should choose his words with caution, highlighting that such statements are irresponsible and undermine national integrity. He underscored India's triumph in the conflict, questioning the appropriateness of the term 'surrender' in this context.

Furthermore, Nagar criticized past Congress claims, suggesting that such rhetoric diminishes the achievements of former Indian Prime Ministers, and stressed the importance of a focused strategy for future challenges, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025