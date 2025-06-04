Nagar Critiques Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and U.S. Influence

RLD leader Malook Nagar voiced criticism towards Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using imprecise language in his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi had suggested that Modi surrendered to the US during a recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Nagar emphasized that Gandhi should choose his words with caution, highlighting that such statements are irresponsible and undermine national integrity. He underscored India's triumph in the conflict, questioning the appropriateness of the term 'surrender' in this context.

Furthermore, Nagar criticized past Congress claims, suggesting that such rhetoric diminishes the achievements of former Indian Prime Ministers, and stressed the importance of a focused strategy for future challenges, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)