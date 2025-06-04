Nagar Critiques Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and U.S. Influence
RLD leader Malook Nagar criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his choice of words when accusing PM Narendra Modi of surrendering to the US during the India-Pakistan conflict. Nagar urged Gandhi to be careful with his language and condemned such comments as irresponsible, emphasizing India's resilience and victory.
- Country:
- India
RLD leader Malook Nagar voiced criticism towards Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using imprecise language in his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi had suggested that Modi surrendered to the US during a recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Nagar emphasized that Gandhi should choose his words with caution, highlighting that such statements are irresponsible and undermine national integrity. He underscored India's triumph in the conflict, questioning the appropriateness of the term 'surrender' in this context.
Furthermore, Nagar criticized past Congress claims, suggesting that such rhetoric diminishes the achievements of former Indian Prime Ministers, and stressed the importance of a focused strategy for future challenges, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wallace Sititi: Rising Star Extends Contract Ahead of World Cup
Greece's Diplomatic Navigations: Turbulence in World Politics
Sports World Update: Contracts, Retirements, and Controversies
Thailand and Nepal Secure Spots in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
MediaTek to Launch World's Smallest 2nm Chips by September