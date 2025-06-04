Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Government Over Focus on Festivals Amidst Terrorism Concerns

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP government for prioritizing festival regulations over addressing terrorism and farmer suicides. His comments follow the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog's directive for livestock markets to close before Eid. BJP's Nitesh Rane accused activists of selectively targeting Hindu festivals instead of calling for a 'virtual' Bakrid.

In a pointed criticism, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has accused the ruling BJP of missing the mark by focusing on festival regulations instead of tackling pressing issues like terrorism and farmer distress. Thackeray's remarks came during a political discourse that highlighted the government's perceived failure in prioritizing socio-economic challenges over ritualistic concerns.

The controversy arose following a directive from the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog, which urged the closure of livestock markets from June 3 to 8 in preparation for Eid al-Adha. This move was perceived by many, including Thackeray, as an unnecessary intrusion into religious festivities, sparking a wider debate on the role of governance in cultural practices.

Adding to the debate, BJP minister Nitesh Rane criticized environmental and animal rights activists for what he described as their selective outrage. Rane questioned the double standards in their silence over Eid celebrations while challenging Hindu festivities like Holi and Diwali. The exchange has intensified discussions around religious celebrations and governmental policies in Maharashtra.

