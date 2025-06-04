Left Menu

Congress vs CPI(M): The 'Bribe' Controversy Amid Nilambur Bypoll Fever

Controversy erupts as Congress leader K C Venugopal faces backlash from Kerala's CPI(M) for comments on welfare pensions, likening them to 'bribes.' Venugopal clarifies his stance, accusing the Left of misconstruing his words. CPI(M) defends its welfare schemes amid the ongoing Nilambur bypoll campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K C Venugopal, a prominent Congress leader, recently sparked controversy with his remarks comparing welfare pensions in Kerala to 'bribes.' The state's ruling CPI(M) condemned the statements, accusing him of undermining crucial welfare initiatives. Venugopal clarified that his comments were about delayed payments often cleared ahead of elections.

The CPI(M) seized on this controversy during the Nilambur bypoll campaign, framing Venugopal's remarks as an affront to pension beneficiaries. The Left demanded an apology and withdrawal of statements from Venugopal, arguing that such comments insult the people and could provoke a backlash during the election.

As the debate escalated, Venugopal alleged that his words were twisted to mislead the public, stating he intended only to criticize the delayed payment priorities of the state government. The CPI(M) defended its track record in increasing pension amounts and accused Congress of political posturing. The ongoing dispute underscores the heightened tensions as parties vie for influence in the upcoming bypoll.

