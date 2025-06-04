Fiery Exchange: Pradhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Surrender' Claims

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion of India's 'surrender' after a military face-off, branding it as either Pakistani delusion or Congress partisanship.

Pradhan's criticism followed Gandhi's remarks likening PM Modi's actions during a US-related incident to a surrender. Gandhi had recalled the defiance shown by former PM Indira Gandhi in similar situations. In sharp contrast, Pradhan celebrated India's current anti-terrorism measures, stating that these demonstrate a tough, resilient stance under Modi.

Despite BJP's backlash, Gandhi refueled the debate by reiterating his stance on Modi, originally posted in 2020, questioning Modi's nationalistic defense strategy. The exchange underscores ongoing political rivalry and debate on handling sensitive national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)