Fiery Exchange: Pradhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Surrender' Claims

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement about India 'surrendering' during a past military conflict. Pradhan argued that only delusional elements in Pakistan or their supporters within the Congress believe such claims. He highlighted India's new stance on terrorism under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:07 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion of India's 'surrender' after a military face-off, branding it as either Pakistani delusion or Congress partisanship.

Pradhan's criticism followed Gandhi's remarks likening PM Modi's actions during a US-related incident to a surrender. Gandhi had recalled the defiance shown by former PM Indira Gandhi in similar situations. In sharp contrast, Pradhan celebrated India's current anti-terrorism measures, stating that these demonstrate a tough, resilient stance under Modi.

Despite BJP's backlash, Gandhi refueled the debate by reiterating his stance on Modi, originally posted in 2020, questioning Modi's nationalistic defense strategy. The exchange underscores ongoing political rivalry and debate on handling sensitive national security issues.

