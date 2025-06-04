Tense Talks: Trump and Putin Discuss Ukraine Drone Strikes and Iranian Nuclear Concerns

In a tense telephone conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, specifically the recent drone attacks conducted by Ukraine. During the call, Putin indicated Russia's intent to respond to these provocations, according to Trump's statements.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Trump described the talk as 'good,' although he admitted it wouldn't yield immediate peace. He shared this sentiment on Truth Social, highlighting the complexities in resolving the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The conversation also touched on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump reiterated his stance that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons, noting an apparent agreement on this point with Putin. However, the intricacies of these discussions reflect broader geopolitical struggles that continue to challenge international diplomacy.