Karnataka Stampede Casts Shadow Over RCB's IPL Victory

The recent RCB victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed the lives of over 11 people, sparking criticism from BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra. These criticisms highlighted the alleged poor planning and insufficient onsite medical and police support by the state government.

In a statement to ANI, Vijayendra faulted the Karnataka government for prioritizing publicity over safety measures. He demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take full responsibility and initiate a judicial inquiry. He stressed the state's inadequate preparations, noting the absence of police and ambulance services during the stampede.

Additionally, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy condemned the government's failure to anticipate the crowd magnitude, labeling it a 'security failure.' The incident has overshadowed RCB's triumphant IPL win against Punjab Kings, bringing to light critical lapses amid the festivities.