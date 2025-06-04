Karnataka Stampede Casts Shadow Over RCB's IPL Victory
BJP's Karnataka President BY Vijayendra criticizes state government after stampede at RCB celebration leaves 11 dead. Accusations focus on poor planning, lack of police and ambulance support. Calls for a judicial inquiry and accountability from CM Siddaramaiah. Critics highlight security lapses and focus on publicity.
- Country:
- India
The recent RCB victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed the lives of over 11 people, sparking criticism from BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra. These criticisms highlighted the alleged poor planning and insufficient onsite medical and police support by the state government.
In a statement to ANI, Vijayendra faulted the Karnataka government for prioritizing publicity over safety measures. He demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take full responsibility and initiate a judicial inquiry. He stressed the state's inadequate preparations, noting the absence of police and ambulance services during the stampede.
Additionally, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy condemned the government's failure to anticipate the crowd magnitude, labeling it a 'security failure.' The incident has overshadowed RCB's triumphant IPL win against Punjab Kings, bringing to light critical lapses amid the festivities.
ALSO READ
Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns
Controversial Celebration Grounds IPL Spinner
Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism
PM Modi Reviews Strategies to Bolster Indian Tourism Amidst Safety Concerns
Trans Athletes Shun WorldPride Events in the US Amid Safety Concerns