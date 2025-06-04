India and Australia Forge Deeper Ties in Strategic Partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the significant strengthening of India-Australia relations over five years. Both nations are exploring new collaborations in critical minerals, cyber, technology, and space. The occasion, marked at the Australian High Commission, underscores mutual commitments to propel this strategic partnership further.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Wednesday that the past five years have seen significant growth and diversification in the bilateral cooperation between India and Australia. He committed to expanding collaborations in sectors such as critical minerals, cyber, technology, and space.
The event at the Australian High Commission celebrated the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, attributing the partnership's success to the strong leadership from both nations. Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles attended the event.
Citing the strengthened ties, Jaishankar expressed dedication to heightening the partnership by focusing on additional areas of cooperation. Noted were India and Australia's united stance against the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting defense solidarity. The discussions also covered the nations' shared interests within various international platforms.
