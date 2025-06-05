CBO Projects Significant Health Insurance Losses Under Tax-Cut Bill

On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office revealed projections indicating a substantial increase in the number of uninsured Americans due to President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill.

According to the analysis, the legislation, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, is expected to cause 10.9 million people to lose health insurance coverage over a decade.

Furthermore, the report suggests that an additional 5.1 million citizens would lose access to health insurance under current legislation if no changes occur, underscoring the broader implications for the healthcare landscape.

