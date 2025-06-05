CBO Projects Significant Health Insurance Losses Under Tax-Cut Bill
The Congressional Budget Office reports that the tax-cut bill passed by the U.S. House will result in 10.9 million more uninsured by 2033. Additionally, 5.1 million people are expected to lose health coverage under existing laws, highlighting potential impacts on the healthcare sector.
On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office revealed projections indicating a substantial increase in the number of uninsured Americans due to President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill.
According to the analysis, the legislation, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, is expected to cause 10.9 million people to lose health insurance coverage over a decade.
Furthermore, the report suggests that an additional 5.1 million citizens would lose access to health insurance under current legislation if no changes occur, underscoring the broader implications for the healthcare landscape.
