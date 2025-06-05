US Congressmen Back India's Anti-Terror Resolve Amid Pahalgam Attack

In a display of firm bipartisanship, US Congress members have extended their unequivocal support for India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congressional leaders praised the strategic relationship with India and emphasized support for India's right to combat terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach.

A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor detailed the cross-border terrorism challenges faced by India, receiving resounding support from leaders like Ro Khanna, Rep McCormick, and Andy Barr. The meeting also included interactions with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, further solidifying the partnership.

During this international outreach mission to multiple countries, including Guyana and Brazil, India highlighted Pakistan's connections to terrorism, further drawing global understanding of its counterterrorism measures. Delegates like Milind Deora stressed the global acknowledgment of India's stance and measures towards peace and stability in the region.

