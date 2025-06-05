Left Menu

US Congressmen Back India's Anti-Terror Resolve Amid Pahalgam Attack

US Congressmen have shown firm bipartisan support for India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. An Indian delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, emphasized the country's zero-tolerance stance and received backing for its strategic partnership with the US. The visit aimed to highlight Pakistani links to terrorism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:17 IST
In a display of firm bipartisanship, US Congress members have extended their unequivocal support for India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congressional leaders praised the strategic relationship with India and emphasized support for India's right to combat terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach.

A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor detailed the cross-border terrorism challenges faced by India, receiving resounding support from leaders like Ro Khanna, Rep McCormick, and Andy Barr. The meeting also included interactions with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, further solidifying the partnership.

During this international outreach mission to multiple countries, including Guyana and Brazil, India highlighted Pakistan's connections to terrorism, further drawing global understanding of its counterterrorism measures. Delegates like Milind Deora stressed the global acknowledgment of India's stance and measures towards peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

