'Betrayal Day' Protests: YSRCP Slams Naidu's Broken Promises

On Wednesday, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a 'betrayal day,' accusing N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfill electoral promises since assuming power a year earlier. According to Reddy, Naidu's unkept pledges and misinformation have left the populace feeling misled and dissatisfied.

The YSRCP organized protests across Andhra Pradesh in response, denouncing the TDP-led coalition's governance. Significant demonstrations took place in urban centers such as Tirupati and Vijayawada, as attendees deplored the failure of the 'Super Six' campaign pledges, including job creation and women's financial aid.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh defended his party, lauding the NDA alliance for its developmental agenda. Highlighting Naidu's governance expertise and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, Lokesh foresees a transformative phase for the state, urging continued public endorsement.

