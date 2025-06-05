Left Menu

New Era of Leadership: Trump Nominates Navy and Air Force Commanders for Central and Africa Commands

President Donald Trump has nominated Vice Adm. Brad Cooper to lead the US Central Command and Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson to head US Africa Command. This marks a significant shift as both are the first from their respective services to be nominated for these roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:50 IST
New Era of Leadership: Trump Nominates Navy and Air Force Commanders for Central and Africa Commands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant change in military leadership, President Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate Vice Adm. Brad Cooper as the new commander of US Central Command, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, the Pentagon confirmed.

If confirmed, Cooper would become only the second Navy admiral to assume this prestigious post, succeeding Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, who is set to retire. Cooper's distinguished career includes leadership roles in the Middle East, notably as head of the Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain.

Trump has also put forth Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson to head US Africa Command. Anderson, a seasoned pilot with over 3,400 flight hours, would be the first Air Force officer to lead the command, which has a primary focus on combating extremism across the African continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025