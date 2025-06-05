New Era of Leadership: Trump Nominates Navy and Air Force Commanders for Central and Africa Commands

In a significant change in military leadership, President Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate Vice Adm. Brad Cooper as the new commander of US Central Command, responsible for military operations in the Middle East, the Pentagon confirmed.

If confirmed, Cooper would become only the second Navy admiral to assume this prestigious post, succeeding Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, who is set to retire. Cooper's distinguished career includes leadership roles in the Middle East, notably as head of the Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain.

Trump has also put forth Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson to head US Africa Command. Anderson, a seasoned pilot with over 3,400 flight hours, would be the first Air Force officer to lead the command, which has a primary focus on combating extremism across the African continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)