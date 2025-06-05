Left Menu

Historic Shift: South Korea Elects New Leader Amidst Tumult

North Korean state media reported on South Korea's presidential election, wherein Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party won. This election followed the impeachment of the previous president under December 3 martial law. It marks a significant political change in the region.

For the first time, North Korean state media has reported the outcome of South Korea's recent presidential election. This pivotal event took place earlier in the week, reshaping the political landscape of the region.

Lee Jae-myung, representing the Democratic Party, emerged victorious as South Korea's 21st president. This election saw heightened significance following the impeachment of a preceding president only two months after emergency martial law was declared on December 3.

The election signifies major political transition and is anticipated to influence the dynamics between the two Koreas, as observed in the brief coverage by North Korean media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

