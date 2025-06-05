Congressional Scrutiny Over Biden's Final Days: Allegations of a Cover-Up

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Chairman James Comer, is intensifying its investigation into the final days of President Joe Biden's administration. They seek interviews with top aides, alleging a significant cover-up and questioning Biden's mental fitness. The committee promises transparency, releasing a report and interview transcripts.

Subpoenas loom for Biden's closest advisors, including Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, if they refuse voluntary interviews. Comer cited concerns from 'Original Sin,' a book alleging Biden's diminished role. Democrats, however, label this effort a fruitless distraction from more pressing issues.

As Republicans pursue these claims, the controversy revives debates about Biden's age and cognitive state. His granddaughter harshly criticized the book, calling it political fiction. The story's revival raises questions about the previous administration's final moves and their implications for future governance.