Left Menu

Trump Probes Alleged Biden Cover-up Amid Cancer Battle

U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated an investigation into allegations that former President Joe Biden's aides concealed his mental decline and improperly used an autopen to sign documents. As Biden battles cancer, Trump claims this inquiry diverts attention from contentious legislation in Congress on tax cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:00 IST
Trump Probes Alleged Biden Cover-up Amid Cancer Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has commissioned a probe into possible concealment by former President Joe Biden's aides regarding his mental decline and alleged misuse of an autopen for signing official documents. Trump asserts that Biden's actions might have been masked through the use of a mechanical signing device.

Biden, battling prostate cancer, has dismissed Trump's claims, stating he was fully aware and responsible for decisions during his administration, including those concerning pardons and executive orders. The investigation emerges as Biden's health and mental acuity draw renewed scrutiny, amid discussions of his legacy and capability.

Trump's directive, involving consultation with the attorney general, aims to uncover whether Biden's aides conspired to mislead the public and unlawfully acted on Biden's behalf. The former administration has vehemently rejected these allegations, underscoring the legitimacy of their procedural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025