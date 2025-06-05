Trump Probes Alleged Biden Cover-up Amid Cancer Battle

President Donald Trump has commissioned a probe into possible concealment by former President Joe Biden's aides regarding his mental decline and alleged misuse of an autopen for signing official documents. Trump asserts that Biden's actions might have been masked through the use of a mechanical signing device.

Biden, battling prostate cancer, has dismissed Trump's claims, stating he was fully aware and responsible for decisions during his administration, including those concerning pardons and executive orders. The investigation emerges as Biden's health and mental acuity draw renewed scrutiny, amid discussions of his legacy and capability.

Trump's directive, involving consultation with the attorney general, aims to uncover whether Biden's aides conspired to mislead the public and unlawfully acted on Biden's behalf. The former administration has vehemently rejected these allegations, underscoring the legitimacy of their procedural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)