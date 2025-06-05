Left Menu

Stampede Tragedy Sparks Political Showdown in Karnataka

The BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of negligence following a stampede during the RCB IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. BJP's Vijayendra criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for prioritizing publicity over public safety amid an overwhelming crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP has levied serious allegations against the Congress government in the aftermath of a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured 33 others, raising questions about crowd management and government responsibility.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra openly criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, reacting to his social media claims that the government could not have predicted the massive crowd turnout. The stadium, with a capacity of 35,000, was reportedly flooded with over 3 lakh fans.

Vijayendra accused the government of prioritizing publicity over the safety of its citizens, drawing attention to a perceived failure in anticipating fan enthusiasm. He suggested the government could learn from Uttar Pradesh's handling of the Kumbh Mela, which manages large crowds efficiently without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

