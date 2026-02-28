Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Victory

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team achieved a groundbreaking milestone by clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy victory, defeating the experienced Karnataka side on the basis of a first innings lead in the final at Hubballi. This victory marks a significant achievement for the region, with widespread celebrations following.

BJP president Nitin Nabin offered hearty congratulations to the team, asserting that this historic win symbolizes the transformative changes, growing confidence, and expanding opportunities for Jammu and Kashmir's youth. He sees this as a proud moment indicating stability and development in the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket journey in India's most prestigious red-ball domestic competition began 67 years ago, and this win marks a new chapter in its cricketing history. Despite past quarterfinal appearances, victory had eluded them until now, making this triumph all the more significant.