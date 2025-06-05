Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Unifying Indo-US Diplomatic Mission in the Face of Political Criticism

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to the US to present India's stance against terrorism post-Pahalgam attack. Despite intra-party criticism, Tharoor emphasized the national interest and unity over political differences. The delegation, representing India's diversity, aimed for a unified diplomatic message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:58 IST
Shashi Tharoor
In a strategic diplomatic move, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spearheaded an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, articulating India's resolute stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor underscored the imperative of placing national interests above party politics amid criticism from certain party quarters.

Presenting a unified front, the delegation reflected India's vast diversity, incorporating members from multiple political parties, states, and religions. Tharoor highlighted the importance of a cohesive message: "When it comes to national security, the nation stands united," he noted amidst his remarks on bipartisan cooperation.

Discussion points included the escalation of tensions following the terror attack, with Tharoor outlining India's firm military response and rejection of any perceived foreign mediation. He reiterated the focus on national interest and national security, saying, "our political differences stop at the edge of the border."

(With inputs from agencies.)

