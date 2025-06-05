Shashi Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: Uniting India Amidst Global Challenges

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been at the forefront of India's international diplomatic efforts following Operation Sindoor, handling a multi-party delegation. In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, he detailed the mission's successes and challenges, noting widespread international support for India's stance against terrorism.

Despite facing criticism from his party and questions about his political future, Tharoor remains steadfast in his commitment to national service. He views the international initiative as an opportunity to showcase India's unity, crossing religious and political boundaries, and emphasizes the need to focus on national interests.

While rumors swirl about Tharoor's political alliances, he affirms his dedication to his parliamentary role. He dismisses controversy over the operation's name and highlights the positive feedback received from international partners, particularly regarding investment opportunities and technological collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)