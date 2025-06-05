In a concerted diplomatic maneuver, India has effectively countered Pakistan's narrative regarding Operation Sindoor, particularly among the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states. Spearheaded by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, a multi-party Indian delegation embarked on a crucial outreach mission to the UAE and West African countries.

The delegation's trip underscored India's zero tolerance for terrorism, meeting with government officials, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora, providing irrefutable evidence of Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism. Notably, the initiative highlighted Pakistan's provision of terrorist support contrasted with India's contributions to technology and trade globally.

India's diplomatic success was solidified by significant acknowledgments from leaders, such as the UAE's Minister of Tolerance, who explicitly backed India. This outreach marks a pivotal moment, with India showcasing proof of Pakistan's terror complicity and succeeded in winning international support while highlighting its role as a global economic force.