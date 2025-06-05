Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Mourns Tragic Stadium Stampede

The tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives, evokes an emotional response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He stressed that the incident damaged Bengaluru's reputation and expressed his accountability to the people.

Addressing opposition allegations, Shivakumar dismissed accusations of negligence, labeling them as political maneuvering. He emphasized the state's responsibility for the unfortunate event, while criticizing BJP and JD(S) for politicizing the tragedy.

Highlighting the emotional toll, Shivakumar remarked that the victims were like family, underscoring the need for legal clarity through post-mortems despite public distress. He assured that the magistrates would investigate the incident's circumstances thoroughly.