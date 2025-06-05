Left Menu

Hungarian Transparency Bill Sparks Internal Disputes as Election Nears

A Hungarian government minister emphasized that a new bill targeting foreign-funded groups shouldn't be used politically, reflecting internal party disagreements. The bill aims to list organizations with foreign funding, restricting them if considered a sovereignty threat. Critics claim it's an attempt to silence dissent as an election approaches.

05-06-2025
A key Hungarian government minister highlighted concerns about a new transparency bill on Thursday, addressing its potential use for political leverage. The minister called for safeguards within the legislation, exposing rifts within the ruling party.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, in power since 2010, aims to regulate foreign-funded entities, affecting media and NGOs. The controversial bill, introduced by Orban's Fidesz party, demands that organizations disclose foreign funding sources or face restrictions, which critics view as a suppression tool before the 2026 elections.

The proposed law has sparked protests and calls from European media leaders to abandon the bill. Fidesz unexpectedly delayed a parliamentary discussion and postponed voting. Regional Development Minister Tibor Navracsics supported transparency goals but opposed certain aspects, advocating for judicial recourse and standing against stripping organizations of public donation rights.

