Hungarian Transparency Bill Sparks Internal Disputes as Election Nears

A key Hungarian government minister highlighted concerns about a new transparency bill on Thursday, addressing its potential use for political leverage. The minister called for safeguards within the legislation, exposing rifts within the ruling party.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, in power since 2010, aims to regulate foreign-funded entities, affecting media and NGOs. The controversial bill, introduced by Orban's Fidesz party, demands that organizations disclose foreign funding sources or face restrictions, which critics view as a suppression tool before the 2026 elections.

The proposed law has sparked protests and calls from European media leaders to abandon the bill. Fidesz unexpectedly delayed a parliamentary discussion and postponed voting. Regional Development Minister Tibor Navracsics supported transparency goals but opposed certain aspects, advocating for judicial recourse and standing against stripping organizations of public donation rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)