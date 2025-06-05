Rahul Gandhi Condemns Bihar Government's Governance Amid Doctor Assault
Rahul Gandhi criticized the Bihar government, labeling crime, unemployment, and migration as its defining traits. He condemned the assault on a doctor for aiding a rape victim's mother, asserting that the JD(U)-BJP rule symbolizes power politics over justice and urged a shift towards security and dignity.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing rebuke of the Bihar government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday highlighted the state's struggles with crime, unemployment, and migration, which he claims have become the hallmark of its political identity.
Gandhi's comments follow an incident in Gaya where Dr. Jitendra Yadav was reportedly attacked for offering medical assistance to a rape survivor's mother. The Bihar Congress shared a video of the incident on X, drawing attention to the violent aggression allegedly committed by the rape accused.
Asserting that longstanding governance under Nitish Kumar has failed to deliver security and development, Gandhi called for a transformative shift away from power-centric politics towards one prioritizing justice, security, and dignity for Bihar's citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
