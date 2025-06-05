Controversy Erupts: Vij Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Modi Criticism

In an escalating political controversy, Haryana minister Anil Vij has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vij claims Gandhi's 'surrender' remark is offensive to the nation's armed forces and equates it to an act of betrayal.

Vij, addressing reporters in Ambala, condemned Gandhi's statement made at a Congress event, where he suggested Modi yielded under pressure during a crisis involving the US and the military conflict with Pakistan. According to Vij, such language towards Modi, whom he calls a national hero, is unacceptable.

The minister further highlighted India's achievements under Modi, citing the country's rise to the fourth-largest economy status. Meanwhile, he countered Priyanka Gandhi's allegations of economic mismanagement, attributing such failures to previous Congress-led administrations.